Deborah is the timeless mid-heel necessity in every woman's closet. From the classy silhouette, made with a seamless upper, to our patented insole technology, this shoe will take you from the office to dinner and dancing without missing a step! Artisan handcrafted with a luxurious seamless upper & our patented insole technology Podiatrist designed insole provides arch support, even weight distribution, shock absorption and off-loads pressure on the ball of the foot. Antimicrobial lining on the interior of the shoe Leather outsole with a slip-resistant rubber plug under the ball of the foot. Leather cleaner Type: Pump, mid-heel Fit: True to size Heel Height: 75mm Toe Style: Closed toe, pointy toe Material: Silver Mesh Leather Women's Silver Leather Deborah Mesh Shoes Heels 2 UK Joan Oloff Shoes