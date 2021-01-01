Lolo refers to 'pearl' in Arabic. It is inspired by the journey of the pearl and the endless waves of the sea. Our expert women artisans have carefully crafted the pearl embellishments and the wave embroidery on top of each shoe, which makes them all the more special. Despite being a pointed mule, the unique design offers comfort for people with wide feet. Whether you style it with a gorgeous dinner outfit or everyday casuals, these shoes are bound to make a statement either way. Fashionable and effortlessly versatile, this leather mule is an essential part of every modern woman's wardrobe. True to size, take your regular size. Women's Silver Leather Lolo Pointed With Handmade Pearl Slippers Shoes 4 UK THUNA