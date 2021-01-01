This solid silver letter ring can be combined with other letters, either on individual fingers or stacked on one. These rings can be worn on the finger in different ways, creating multiple looks with each ring. TYPE Berlin Letter rings are made in Germany and stamped with the TYPE logo and 935 certifying their authenticity and silver content. Precious metal jewelry slowly loses its mirror polish on areas that are often in contact with other hard surfaces. We recommend removing your jewelry before doing hand-intensive work or sport to prolong the brilliance of the surface. Silver jewelry may oxidize or darken over time. This natural process is expedited when exposed to certain chemicals including some found in household cleaning products. Light oxidization can be removed with silver cleaner or a polishing cloth. Women's Silver Letter R Alphabet Initial Ring TYPE BERLIN