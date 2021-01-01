The Look At Me Hoops are designed to be statement hoop earrings with a design inspired by Balinese hand-carved wooden frames. The carvings often represent florals and swirly patterns that have ancient meanings. Not only do these hoops have significant meaning to our designers' heritage, they are also pieces that will surely start a conversation when worn. These earrings are available in either sterling silver or sterling silver with a gold plating of 23k gold. There's a few things you need to be mindful of when wearing 925 silver or gold plated jewelry. Since 925 silver is not tarnish-resistant and gold plating will not last forever, we have some instructions for you to help protect your jewels for as long as possible. Please take off your jewelry before swimming, sweating or showering. Ocean water, chlorine water and prolonged exposure to water in general will accelerate the tarnishing process. It is best to avoid contact with chemical ingredients such as those in lotions and perfumes. However, if you must wear such products, when getting ready please always allow your moisturizers and perfumes to fully absorb into your skin before putting on your jewelry. In between every wear, we suggest wiping down your jewelry before storing. Finally, please put your jewelry away in its box at the end of the day. This will keep your jewelry protected from the elements when not worn and will keep them looking pretty for longer! Women's Silver Look At Me Hoops Dua Adorned