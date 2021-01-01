Made of 925 sterling silver. This necklace is hand set with multifaceted white zircons. The four-leaf clover is an uncommon variation of the common, three-leaved clover. According to tradition, such leaves bring good luck to their finders, especially if found accidentally. In addition, each leaf is believed to represent something: the first is for faith, the second is for hope, the third is for love, and the fourth is for luck. Finished with a lobster clasp, and size adjuster. This item is presented in LÁTELITA signature jewellery box. Clean with a damp cleaning cloth, avoid prolonged contact with perfume, hand cream and soap. Women's Silver Lucky Four Leaf Clover Necklace LATELITA