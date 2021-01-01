'Prana' means life force, energy and breath. The Prana necklace in Silver is paired with a celestial blue stone symbolising power, spirit and vision. Beautifully handcrafted in solid 925 Sterling Silver. Our solid 925 Sterling Silver pieces are hypoallergenic, do not contain nickel and thus are very gentle on sensitive ears. Some people are unfortunately allergic to silver and have skin reactions when in contact with silver. We do not take responsibility for any allergic reactions people may have to silver. Sterling silver, like other precious metal alloys can oxidise over time. If you treat your silver well and clean it often, you will be rewarded with very long lasting pieces! Do not wear silver jewellery in chlorinated water or around household chemicals. We recommend you polish your silver jewellery often with a polishing cloth. You can also clean your silver pieces using a mild soap and water solution. You can also rub with a silver cloth or a cleaner designed specifically for silver. Ensure your silver jewellery is not exposed to air or light during storage as this can cause it to tarnish and oxidise. Women's Silver Prana Necklace Sahara Jewellery