Classic Vampire skull Bracelet with a modern twist. The faceted hanging Vampire Skull charm features deathly black onyx eyes and fanged teeth. Elevated by Fresh water pearls bringing a subtle elegance to this refined bracelet. Available in 2 high-gloss finishes; 925 Sterling Silver with Rhodium Plating or 925 Sterling Silver with 18 Carat Yellow Plating. Women's Silver Rhodium Skull Pearl Bracelet - & Meteorite Kasun