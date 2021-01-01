The concept behind the TYPOGRAPHY collection is to take inspiration from Art Deco design and 1920s culture in a completely different way. I started looking at 20s' New York architecture and interior design. Rather than focusing on the guests at Gatsby's party I was more interested in the house! In this series of pendants, rings and ear studs I have taken the initials and combined them with Art Deco Architectural structures to create pieces that could be chosen equally for the later the represent or the shape they form. Solid Sterling Silver pendant with stepped design with gold plating on raised sections. Sterling Silver chain. The chain and pendant are both solid Sterling Silver. They can be cleaned using Silver Dip or a light application of a polishing cloth taking care to avoid the gold plated parts. The 24ct gold plating is a three microns thick but over time it may begin to fade with wear and it should not be polished too often. Salt water and harsh chemicals can damage gold plating so remove when swimming and avoid contact with perfume or cleaning products. Women's Silver Saxony I Initial Necklace Yasmin Everley Jewellery