TaylorMade Women's SIM2 Max OS Irons, Right Hand, graphite

SIM 2 MAX IRONS Multi-material Cap Back™ Design with high-strength graphite and ultralight weight polymers for increased distance, forgiveness and feel Fast Forgiving Face is fast, flexible and super forgiving ECHO® Damping System uses a softer polymer blend and multiple contact points across face to reduce vibrations and create a forged iron-like feel Thru-Slot Speed Pocket™ designed to maximize face flexibility for greater ball speed and forgiveness Progressive Inverted Cone Technology positioned to optimize forgiveness and minimize side spin Launch: High-Launch Draw Bias: Neutral Grip: Lamkin Crossline 360 47g 0.600 Reminder