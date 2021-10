Crafted from smooth, full-grain leather, made in our own tanneries Two thicker straps across the lower toe and a crisscrossing ankle strap Adjustable ankle strap for a more secure fit FLUIDFORM is a direct-injection process that uses fluid materials to follow our one-of-a-kind anatomical lasts and form the most comfortable base for your shoe Anatomically molded footbed offers all-day wearability and comfort. Fully lined in luxe leather with an embedded leather inlay sole