Features of the Merrell Women's Siren Edge 3 Waterproof Shoe M Select DRY BARRIER impermeable membrane seals out water and lets moisture escape Waterproof mesh and 3D-printed TPU Upper Traditional lace closure Kinetic Fit TRI removable contoured insole provides light support to all three arches of the foot Molded nylon arch shank Women's-specific Q FORM Dual-Density Midsole provides light pronation relief Vibram TC5+ Vegan-friendly 3.5mm lug depth