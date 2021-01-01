FALKE Women's Size Beauty Plus 50 DEN W TI, Black (Black 3009), C Short (US 16-18 Short)

Single pack of comfortable long semi-opaque tights for women or girls made of a soft nylon blend kind to the skin; 50 denier so ideal for autumn and winter; plain non-shiny matt pattern; designed for plus sizes and in short and long leg lengths 50 den warm and thick tight with high waist; with innovative comfortable wide cuffs; without gusset; seamless on leg; great with short dresses and skirts, combined with an elegant dress for example at a wedding, to wear at work, for ballet Comfortable tights with a fine elegant mesh structure; maximum comfort thanks to the perfect FALKE fit; great shape and color retention even after repeated washing; these plus size tights can be washed at 30°C on a gentle delicates cycle for lingerie Perfect proportions and fit thanks to special knitting processes; high quality with soft seams on toes and toe reinforcement which prevent running stitches, protect against pressure points and increase durability; with seamless heels for an elegant and optimal fit; ideal for open shoes and sandals Model number for the FALKE women's Beauty Plus tights: 43001; available in sizes: A SHORT (US 14-16 Short), B LONG (US 14-16 Long), C SHORT (US 16-18 Short), D LONG (US 16-18 Long), F LONG (UK 20-24 Long), F LONG (UK 20-24 Long)