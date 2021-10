Made with Instastretch denim, our premium stretch denim offers outstanding recovery that hugs and sculpts all day Mid-rise contour waistband prevents gapping so you can sit with us with this shape-sculpting fit. This jean hugs your curves! 32 inc inseam 18" Leg opening and 9" Front rise. Measurements taken on size 5 Model is 5' 9" and wearing a size 5 5 pocket design featuring embellished contrast-stitched button-flap back pockets Tight fit through the knee faded legs whiskered hips