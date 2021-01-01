Bandolino Women's Size Mandie Signature Fit High Rise Straight Leg Jean, Athens, 16 Plus Regular

STYLE - Signature fit Jean with five functional pockets, high rise waist confidence, easy opem zipper fly and convient belt loops on a straight leg fit body. VERSATILITY - Pairs great with any top from fashion forward to a novelty tee as well as any footwear from trendy boots to your favorite flats. LENGTH - This high rise jean comes in a 31 inch regular inseam and a 29 inch short inseam with a 15 1/4 inch leg opening Bandolino is a feminine jeanswear brand known for its exceptional denim fit, innovative fabric and trend-right washes