COVER GIRL Women's Size Skinny Jeans Distressed Fray Cropped, Step Hem/Inseam, Plus 14

Distressed jeans collection: great quality stretch cotton for perfect distressed denim hottest celebrity trend. Please use the size chart or order a size up than normal for best results Cropped and raw fray hem jeans: find the perfect matching jeans for your new shoes or outfit. Choose from a step fray, straight fray hem, or ripped bottom cropped jeans for women, girls and teens Plus size jeans: low or mid rise flattering jeans for women of all sizes. You will love the way you look. The leader in plus size skinny jeans for women. Sexy jeans waist with comfort strip Free Returns: premium jeans at discounted prices also come with free Returns for any purchase within 45 days. Even if tags were removed. 1 year replacement guarantee with one simple email if product registered within first 60 days