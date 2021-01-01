COVER GIRL Women's Size Skinny Jeans Trouser Pant Style Side Slant Pockets, Navy Blue, Plus 16W

Comfy trouser jeans: a revolutionary combination of trouser style and skinny leg style. Perfect office jeans, casual or going out occasion. Look slim and skinny while maintaining a smart, professional attitude and respect Slant pocket jeans: real denim jeans for women with cotton, spandex and terylene for an incredible soft comfy feel. Perfect jeans for sitting or standing, fabulous in the day or at night. Plus size or juniors for the right fit. Xl, 2Xl 3Xl 4Xl jeans Sexy by night: Perfect jeans for any work or school uniform. Look professional and stylish by day then wear for drinks or dinner at night. Versatile jeans come in flat solid professional colors. The soft stretch denim Will hug curves and ankles Low rise jeans: side pocket jeans perfectly tailored to flatter your hips and will not expose your butt crack. Cute skinny jeans from premium denim and eco friendly stone wash for the faded jeans look you have been searching for Free Returns: premium jeans at discounted prices also come with free Returns for any purchase within 45 days. Even if tags were removed. 1 year replacement guarantee with one simple email if product registered within first 60 days