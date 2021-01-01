Womens Ski Telluride Classic Wintry Blue Skier Telluride Colorado V-Neck T-Shirt

Ski Telluride CO Unique & Cool Skier Telluride Females/Males Ski Wear | Designed for Skiers who like the cold, hills & Exercise induced Thrills in Telluride Colorado | Cool Telluride Colorado themed Gifts for Skiers at Xmas Telluride CO Winter Blue Coloured Mountain Landscape Telluride Colorado Cross–Country Downhill Slalom skiers "Riding" the Mountaintop in Telluride Colorado | Skier in light powder blue ripping up the snow doing insane moves Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem