The North Face Women's Ski Tuke V Beanie, Tnf White Waxed Camo Prnt

Modern functionality meets retro style in the The North Face® Women’s Ski Tuke V Beanie. This vintage styled beanie is constructed with a soft acrylic blend fabric that features a fluffly pom on top and a logo clip label. Perfect for your next ski trip, this deep fitted and colorful hat will be your go to accessory in your winter wardrobe. FEATURES: Women’s winter weather pom hat Fluffy pom at center top of hat Style: Deep fit Cutted for versatility Logo clip label Pop jacquard branding select styles One size fits all