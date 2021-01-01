Bikini Lab Women's Skimpy Hipster Bikini Swimsuit Bottom, Multi//Hot Tropics, S

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — Bring on the poolside glam in this posh skimpy swim hipster by Bikini Lab. The tropical floral print is both colorful and sophisticated. The low-rise and skimpy coverage is perfect for showing off your figure FIGURE FLATTERING STYLE — The seductive low scoop design allows for a feminine and sexy fit. The back offers just enough cheeky coverage for poolside confidence that turns heads. TROPICAL PRINT WITH MATTE HARDWARE DETAILS — Show off your summer tan in this item that features a colorful floral pattern set against an earth-toned background. Tasteful matte enamel v-wires meet at the hips CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this Bikini Lab bikini swim bottom and other styles within the Hot Tropics collection!