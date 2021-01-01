Jen7 Women's Skinny Jeans, White, 0

PRECISE FIT MEASUREMENTS -True to fit-size; Front rise- 9.75"; inseam- 29", leg opening- 11"; Keeps its shape [and yours] all day long. enhanceME powers our perfect fit for the ultimate feel-good denim; ; Machine Washable; For best fit we recommend sizing down WELL-TESTED FABRIC COMBINATION -Highest and durable quality materials; A countoured three-piece waistband eliminates gapping and provides comfortable coverage; Superior stretch and retention means the perfect fit, ease of motion and revocery wear after wear EnhanceME TECHNOLOGY -Keeps its shape and yours all day long. enhanceME powers our perfect fit of the ultimate feel-good denim; flexible shaping panes, made of a woven stretch fabric, subtly slim and sculpt; Made from the denim innovators 7 for all mankind, Jen7 is the solution for every woman looking for high quality, classically chic, constantly slimming and undeniably comfortable denim HIGH-END DENIM -Premium materials and manufacturing techniques from the denim experts at 7 For All Mankind. Your new denim go-to. Our affordable high-end denim is made for bodies of every shape and size, and our uncompromising attention to comfort and fit ensures you always feel your most confident. Jen7 always has your back: instant classics with trend right details and innovative fabrications SKINNY JEANS DESIGN -Slim from hip to hem for a supremely flattering shape. Mid Rise. Contoured waistband to prevent gapping. Full length inseam