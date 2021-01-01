Tommy Hilfiger Women's Skinny Santana High Waist, Dana Black Stretch, 27X30

Tommy Hilfiger jeans for women featuring a skinny fit and five pocket styling Cut to fit the contours of your body from waist to ankle, our ultra-cool high waisted skinny jeans for women make for a sleek and stylish silhouette Women's skinny jeans with high rise waist. Stretch jeans fabric. Button closure with fly zip. Flag logo at coin pocket Inseam: 30/32/34; leg opening: 9.6; front rise: 9.5; back rise: 14.6 Our soft, stretch tommy Hilfiger women's jeans provide all day comfort. These high waisted jeans for women create a casually sophisticated take on the latest style. By tommy jeans women