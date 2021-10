Womens Skinny Strap Tie Front Midi Dress - Black - 6 - LBD alert: we're falling hard for this skinny midi dress and we think you're going to love it too. Featuring a sweetheart neckline with a tie front, this strappy midi dress finishes at the calf and can be styled down with flats for casual chic or dressed up with heels and a cute clutch for a bangin' Friday-night sesh. Style: Bodycon DressDesign: PlainFabric: JerseyLength: MidiNeckline: V NeckSleeve Length: Strappy