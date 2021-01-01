Womens Skull Hairdressing Scissors Hair Dryer Accessories Hairdresser V-Neck T-Shirt

Great gift idea for hairdressers, hairdressers, haistylist or make-up artists for birthday or Christmas. Skull consists of hairdressing tools accessories such as hairdressing comb, hairdressing scissors, brushes and hair dryer. Great gift for hairdresser colleagues. Wear this cool hairdressing skull top in the hairdressing salon and show your customers that they love their profession and like to cut hair, style hair, wash hair or pluck eyebrows. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem