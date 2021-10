This minimalist wallet-on-chain features the brand's signature skull clasp. Foldover with skull fold closure Silvertone hardware One inside zip pocket One inside slip pocket One inside phone slot One inside bill compartment Six inside card slots Leather/textile lining Leather Made in Italy SIZE Removable chain shoulder strap, 20" drop 8"W x 4"H x 1"D. Center Core - Luxury Handbags > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Alexander McQueen. Color: Nude.