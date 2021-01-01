PixieLady Women's Casual Pants B027A25155 - Magenta & Gold Marble Sweatshirt & Joggers Lounge Set - Women & Plus

Magenta & Gold Marble Sweatshirt & Joggers Lounge Set - Women & Plus. Get ready for a cozy night at home in this coordinating pajama set crafted from ultra-soft fabric with a hint of stretch for an endlessly comfortable sleep.Made for ZulilyIncludes magenta and gold marble crewneck sweatshirt and magenta marble pajama pants (two pieces total)95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.