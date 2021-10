Red & Yellow Arabesque Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Sleep sweet (and chic) in this stretch pajama set boasting a button-up sleepshirt and lounge pants patterned with mesmerizing geometric medallions.Includes one red and yellow arabesque sleepshirt and one red and yellow arabesque lounge pants (two pieces total)Size S (top): 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize S (pants): 27'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported