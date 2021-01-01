Urban Smalls Women's Sleep Bottoms Black/Cream - Black & Cream Pocketful of Sunshine Racerback Tank Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Black & Cream Pocketful of Sunshine Racerback Tank Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Whether you're gearing up for the day or winding down for the night, this matching pajama set is made from soft tri-blend fabric for comfortably coordinated sleepwear. Includes cream graphic racerback pajama tank and black pajama pants (two pieces total)Pants (size S): 29'' inseam50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.