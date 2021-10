Orange & White Floral Elast-Waist Pajama Pants - Women & Plus. Wide legs and an elastic waist make these imaginatively patterned pajama pants a comfy option for weekend hangouts and evening slumbers. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Size S/4-6: 30'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash ;hang dryImported