Black Elk & Tree V-Neck Three-Quarter Sleeve Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Relax and unwind or drift to dreamland in this loungewear set featuring a holiday festive-printed v-neck top and matching lounge pants. Includes black elk and tree three-quarter sleeve top and black elk and tree lounge pants (two pieces total)Size M: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize M: 20'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported