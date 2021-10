Light Gray & Purple Arabesque Long-Sleeve Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Drift off to dreamland in this soft and stretchy pair of pajama pants featuring an arabesque print. A long-sleeve henley with a scoop neck design completes the ensemble. Includes light gray scoop neck henley and light gray and purple arabesque pajama pants (two pieces total)Size M: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize M: 30'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported