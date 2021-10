Light Pink Button-Up Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Lounge-ready and supersoft, these sweet pajamas are crafted with soft, stretch-enhanced fabric for dreamy comfort.Size note: This item has a junior fit, which runs slimmer and shorter than standard missy sizes. If you prefer a roomier fit, we recommend ordering a size up.Includes one pink short-sleeve button-up top and one pair of pink pantsModel (wearing size M): 5'9''; size 295% rayon / 5% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported