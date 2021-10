Silver Lake Blue Tie-Waist Satin Pajama Set - Women. Opt for comfortable sleep-ready style with this pajama set featuring bottoms and a camisole and top combination for versatile coverage. A hint of stretch in the luxurious satin fabric ensures lasting comfort. Includes silver lake camisole, silver lake top and silver lake bottoms (three pieces total)Size S (bottoms): 25'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexHand washImported