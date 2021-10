Navy Long-Sleeve Top & Blue Plaid Joggers Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Settle in for some sweet dreams with this dreamy pajama set featuring stretch-infused material to keep you cozy all through the night. Made for ZulilyIncludes navy long-sleeve button-front top and blue and navy plaid joggers (two pieces total)95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.