Pink Polka Dot Light & Airy Shorts Pajama Set - Women. Add creative flair to your pajama collection with this stretch-enhanced set boasting soft fabric and a classic polka dot print. A sleeveless top and relaxed-fit helps you stay cool during the night. Includes pink polka dot sleeveless pajama top and matching pajama bottoms (two pieces total)Top (size S): 25.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S): 2.75'' inseam95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported