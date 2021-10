Slate Blue Damask Button-Up Pajama Set - Women & Plus. You'll drift off on clouds of comfort in this button-up pajama set crafted from a stretch-infused fabric. Includes slate blue damask top and slate blue damask bottoms (two pieces total)Top (Size M): 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (Size M): 27'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported