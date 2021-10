Aqua Blue Starry Sky V-Neck Three-Quarter Sleeve Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Replenish your sleepwear essentials with this colorful tie-dye pajama set crafted for comfort with its three-quarter-sleeve top and roomy pajama pants.Includes top and bottomsSize M: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize M: 20'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported