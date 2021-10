Gray Stripe Button-Front Long-Sleeve Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Settle in for a cozy night's sleep with this comfy pajama set including a long-sleeve top with buttoned neckline and matching joggers.Includes one gray stripe button-front long-sleeve top and one matching joggers (two pieces total)Size S: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported