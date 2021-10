Navy Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve Pajama Set - Women. Settle in for a cozy night at home with this cotton pajama set featuring a long-sleeve pajama top and a matching pair of pajama pants. Includes one navy long-sleeve pajama top and one pair of navy tie-dye pajama pants (two pieces total)23.62'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33'' chest; 25'' waist; 35'' hips100% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported