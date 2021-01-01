HUE Women's SleepWell with TempTech Short Sleeve Pajama Sleep Top, Iron, Medium

Sleep well with temptech short sleeve pajama sleep top Features breakthrough temptech technology that helps you maintain the perfect temperature, keeping you cool when you're hot and warm when you're not Super-smooth luxurious fabric that is buttery soft to the touch and ultra-breathable, so you can stay at your perfect temperature and ultimate comfort level all night long Scoop neckline with delicate mesh trim Roomy and comfortable, relaxed fit make this top the ultimate choice for sleep and loungewear, length 27 inches