Women's Sleeveless Babydoll Dress - Wild Fable Maroon XS, Red

Sleeveless pullover-style babydoll dress. Cut in a mini length, classic-fit silhouette featuring a V-neckline designed with a lace-accented collar and button-down front bodice. Made from a soft, flowy and lightweight fabric that drapes beautifully. Gently flares down into a soft pleated skirt for enhanced movement. If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund. Size: XS. Color: Maroon. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Rayon.