Sleeveless babydoll dress in solid hue with a knee-length design. Made from a drapey, lightweight fabric to keep you comfortable all day, while the crepe construction offers a flowy and textured silhouette. Sports a square neckline with adjustable shoulder straps, as well as a back yoke with string ties to let you get the fit to your liking. Cinched waistline with a back elastic completes the look. Size: XS. Color: Neon Coral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Rayon.