C. Wonder Women’s Sleeveless Square Neck Belted Dress

Material: 80% Rayon/20% LinenCare: Machine washableCountry of Origin: ImportedSize: Model is 5’11” and is wearing a size SFit: Semi-fitted sheath silhouetteLength: 42.5” long from center back neck; knee lengthClosure: Self-tie beltSleeves: Sleeveless with tank strapsPockets: 2 front pocketsFeatures: Square neckline; unlinedAbout the Look: We love this simple, sheath dress with a floppy hat and chic sandals—Classic Summer with a side of new-new!Women's Square Neck Sleeveless Dress from C. Wonder Explore the colorful, chic & modern world of C. Wonder. Discover smart, sophisticated and effortless styles for work and play…see the wonder of it all.