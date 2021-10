Offering a luxurious take on comfort, this pair of joggers is knit from soft cashmere. Ribbed drawstring waist Pull-on style Side slip pockets Ribbed cuffs Cashmere Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT Slim fit Rise, about 14" Inseam, about 28" Leg opening, about 8" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Contemporary > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. 525 America. Color: Cameo. Size: XS.