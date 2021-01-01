Russell Womens Slim Fit Longer Length Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Coral Marl) - 2XL

Polycotton mix. - Slim Fit. - Longer length. - Shoulder to shoulder tape. - Side Seamed. - 4 colors including 3 new marls. - Suitable for 40°C machine wash and low tumble dry. - Suitable for sublimation, screen and heat transfer printing and embroidery. - Weight: 155-160g/m². - Size: L (US Dress Size: 12, To Fit (ins): 36-38). - Size: M (US Dress Size: 10, To Fit (ins): 34-36). - Size: S (US Dress Size: 8, To Fit (ins): 32-34). - Size: XL (US Dress Size: 14, To Fit (ins): 38-40). - Size: XS (US Dress Size: 6, To Fit (ins): 30-32).