Design: Warm weather dressing is no longer a dream. An essential base to any outfit, wear our Slim Scoop Tank alone or layer it into your look. Quality: Made in Peru from farm to finished product, our slim tees blend Pima with Modal and a touch of stretch for an incredibly soft and smoothing feel. SustainabilityOeko-Tex and WRAP certified, ensuring that no hazardous substances are present and the manufacturing process is safe and ethical. Learn more here. | Women's Slim Scoop Tank in White | Size: Medium | Pima Modal Blend by Cuyana