Women's Slimming Control Keyhole Front Crop Bikini Top - Beach Betty by Miracle Brands Tropical Print XL

Dive into summer in this Slimming Control Keyhole Bikini Crop Top by Beach Betty. In a beautiful multicolor tropical floral print, the crop top silhouette features adjustable straps and an adjustable tie front keyhole to customize your fit. Miracle Brands exclusive fabric hugs your curves in all the right ways, while removable foam cups make sure you feel supported and shaped. Pair with your favorite Beach Betty bottoms and find your way to the tropics! Size: XL. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.