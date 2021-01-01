SaunaFX Women's Slimming Neoprene Sauna Vest XXL with Microban Antimicrobial Product Protection

Designed to increase core body temperature, this Neoprene Vest by SaunaFX helps you to lose excess water weight. This is a functional and fashionable alternative to the classic sauna suit used by boxers to quickly and effectively lose weight before a fight. The stretch and flexibility of the material allow you to continue to have full range of motion while focusing heat on your most stubborn and difficult areas you are trying to maintain. With the neoprene paneling this is a great product for completing your workout or training indoors or outdoors. While keeping your muscles warmer for longer periods of time, it reduces your chances of pulling a muscle during your workout. The construction and design of our SaunaFX Neoprene Vest also assists in helping to prevent odors-causing bacteria from appearing and keeping your clothes smelling fresh with our Microban technology built right into the neoprene material.