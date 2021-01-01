Aquatalia Women's Slingback Pump, Black, 8 M US

Aquatalia is first to mix Italian design with weatherproof and stain-resistant technology. Bridging the gap between style and function, Aquatalia sets a new standard in fine footwear and accessories. Aquatalia transcends trend. Mixing sophistication, fashion, and versatility into Women’s and Men’s shoes and accessories, Aquatalia designs are contemporary yet classic, elegant yet everyday, high quality yet low maintenance. Stepping out in any weather. Waving off the taxi and walking. Wearing suede in the rain. Aquatalia footwear is inspired by women and men who make bold moves and don’t want to compromise fashion for comfort. Slingback pump Rubber sole