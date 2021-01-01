Womens Slinky Strappy Halterneck Cut Out Mini Dress - brown - 10 - Choose this halter-top dress for ultimate versatility for your upcoming plans. The halter style is known for accentuating your shoulders, lengthening the arms, and drawing the eyes up, creating a balancing effect, and this '90s inspired halter-neck dress does just that. Flattering for all body shapes but most flattering for those with fuller busts, this tie-neck dress will look perfect styled with sandals on the beach or clear heels on your next GNO.Style: Bodycon DressFabric: SlinkyLength: MiniNeckline: HalterneckSleeve Length: Sleeveless