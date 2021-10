Bon Jovi Slippery When Wet Girl is 100% authentic, officially licensed Bon Jovi apparel, that comes in t shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan, styles! Jon Bon Jovi's band of the same name from New Jersey. The arena rock kings created classical pop rock masterpieces like Slippery When Wet and Keep The Faith. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem